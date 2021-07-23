Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report sales of $768.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,378%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $21.96. 32,513,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,910,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

