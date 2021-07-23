Brokerages Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

