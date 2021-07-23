Brokerages Anticipate Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Announce -$2.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

