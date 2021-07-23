Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

