Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

