Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.