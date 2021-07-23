Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

