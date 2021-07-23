Brokerages Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

PBLA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

