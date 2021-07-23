Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $47.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $49.33 million. Veracyte posted sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $199.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $19,726,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.