Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Target Price at C$25.33

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

CIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$23.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

