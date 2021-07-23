Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Price Target at C$10.75

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.27. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.7305176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

