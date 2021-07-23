Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $71.86

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,085. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.96.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

