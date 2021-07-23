Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $95.63

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 91,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,409. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

