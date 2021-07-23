Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $12.30

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HMPT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $5,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $4,858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.