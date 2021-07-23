Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $12.83

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,390. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

