Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target at $42.54

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

