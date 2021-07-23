Brokerages Set SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT at $26.83

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.