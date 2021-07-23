Brokerages Set Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Price Target at C$5.42

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.66. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

