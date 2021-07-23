Brokers Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of LPI opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.25. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

