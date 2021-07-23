Brokers Offer Predictions for SJW Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJW. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:SJW opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $11,023,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SJW Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

