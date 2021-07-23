Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Holdings Lifted by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,147. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

