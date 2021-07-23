Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BCACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th

Brookline Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BCACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Brookline Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BCACU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $573,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

