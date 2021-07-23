Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.07. 43,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,526. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $776.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

