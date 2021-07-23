BTIG Research Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $105.52 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $111.97. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.44.

NYSE:NET opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

