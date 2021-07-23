Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,053 ($26.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

