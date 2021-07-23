Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

