BVF Inc. IL Grows Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Verastem comprises approximately 1.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 6.68% of Verastem worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,301. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

