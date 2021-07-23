BVF Inc. IL Has $57.11 Million Stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

BVF Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312,079 shares during the period. AC Immune comprises about 2.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.10% of AC Immune worth $57,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. AC Immune SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

