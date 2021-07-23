BVF Inc. IL Takes Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,510. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

