Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $178.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.93 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $186.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $717.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $701.08 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 10,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

