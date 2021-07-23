Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

CADE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 336,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

