CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

