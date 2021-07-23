California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,962 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

