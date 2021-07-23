California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,270 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 195,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.30 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

