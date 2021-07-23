California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 314,377 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

