California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $152,358,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $185.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

