California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,914 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of The Mosaic worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

MOS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

