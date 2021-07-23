Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $42.34 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

