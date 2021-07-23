Calumet Specialty Products Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,389 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 434 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.85 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.