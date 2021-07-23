Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.