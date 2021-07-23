Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 486,626 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $41.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.