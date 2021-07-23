Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,059,896 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,594,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059,896 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $199,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

