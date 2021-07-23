Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 122,115 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of BlackRock worth $149,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $866.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $874.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.