Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,914 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of U.S. Bancorp worth $177,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.