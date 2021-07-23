Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

