Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$133.52. 409,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,831. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$94.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

