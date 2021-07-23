Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$131.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.28 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.59.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.