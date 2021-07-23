Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$133.52. 409,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$94.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

