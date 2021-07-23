Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Canoo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOEV. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canoo has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Canoo will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.