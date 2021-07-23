Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €170.90 ($201.06). Capgemini shares last traded at €170.60 ($200.71), with a volume of 304,207 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.84.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.